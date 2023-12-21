Stories to remember from 2023: A year of dramatic economic trends

The Capital Region economy doesn’t always fit neatly into national trends, but it never avoids them entirely.

Recent Federal Reserve interest rate hikes have contributed to a dramatic housing market slowdown. While the national inflation rate has slowed, the 3.7% annual price growth posted this fall is on top of the historic rates seen in 2021 and 2022, raising costs for Capital Region business owners and consumers.

Additionally, with a tight job market nationwide, many local employers are working harder than ever to attract and retain talent in an environment with more than two openings for every unemployed worker.

