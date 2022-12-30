Stories to remember from 2022: What’s going on with the economy?

When it came to the economy, there was a lot to question in 2022: Are we in a recession or not? Is high inflation transitory or the new normal? Is the Fed being too aggressive, or not aggressive enough, in raising interest rates? Is “quiet quitting” a thing, or a media invention?

But there was no question that the economy, to use a technical term, was “extremely weird” all year.

The Capital Region consistently added jobs this year, as the unemployment rate fell to record lows. Employers, however, struggled to fill open positions while workers saw rising prices gobble up their wage gains. Higher interest rates cooled off what had been a red-hot real estate market, though perhaps not as much as one might expect—at least on the commercial side.

Economist Loren Scott thinks the national economy is headed for a mild recession next year, but he expects the Baton Rouge area will keep growing.

