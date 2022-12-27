Stories to remember from 2022: Stormwater-gate

East Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome proposed creating a stormwater utility for reducing flood risk and improving water quality, funded by fees meant to raise about $36.5 million per year. She claimed the federal government was preventing local officials from disclosing conversations about the fee and potential federal mandates related to stormwater issues, which led some council members to think the city-parish was facing an imminent court order requiring immediate action.

But the veil of secrecy turned out to be the administration’s own invention. The subterfuge not only derailed the stormwater utility conversation and led to at least two officials leaving city-parish government—though something similar to Broome’s proposal remains possible—it undermined trust between the two branches of government, which could haunt the rest of the mayor’s term and diminish her reelection chances.

