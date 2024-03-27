State moves closer to funding private school tuition for any student

Legislation creating education savings accounts—that would allow Louisiana to pay for any student to attend private school—is gaining momentum in both the state House and Senate, USA Today Network reports.

“This will truly allow money to follow the child and allow parents to choose the best education for their children,” said state Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Lafayette, on Tuesday when presenting her House Bill 745 in the House Education Committee, which advanced the measure with no objections.

Senate Bill 313, a duplicate measure by Baton Rouge Republican Sen. Rick Edmonds, cleared the Senate Education Committee last week.

The education savings account program could cost the state $258 million in new spending by its third year, according to the Legislative Fiscal Office. By comparison, Louisiana’s popular scholarship program TOPs, which is a merit-based program, is expected to cost $307 million this year.

