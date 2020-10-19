State lawmakers still pressing to avoid hike in unemployment fund tax 

Louisiana legislators continue to try and shield businesses and workers from tax increases set to kick in because of a low unemployment fund balance, though there is some disagreement about how to proceed, according to The Center Square.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 9 by Senate President Page Cortez, which the House Appropriation Committee advanced Monday, would suspend the “solvency tax” on businesses that normally kicks in when the fund dips below $100 million and the state has to start borrowing money from the federal government to pay legally required benefits.

The tax can cost up to 30% of an employer’s regular quarterly contribution to the unemployment trust fund, which the Legislative Fiscal Office calculates as a tax increase of up to $61.6 million on businesses statewide.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission has borrowed $61 million so far to pay unemployment benefits, House Appropriations Chairman Jerome Zeringue says. The money can be drawn down interest-free until next year and repayments must begin next September.

As of Oct. 10, more than 155,000 Louisianans continued to receive unemployment benefits after the state imposed restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

HB70 by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, currently awaiting a possible vote for final passage on the House floor, would repeal rather than suspend the solvency tax. SB55, also awaiting a vote for final passage in the House, would freeze in place the unemployment tax and benefit structure currently in use. The taxable wage base per employee would remain at $7,700, and the maximum weekly benefit would remain $247. Normally the wage base increases and the maximum benefit falls as the fund is drained. Read the full story.