State lawmakers want to avoid business tax hike to pay for unemployment insurance  

Louisiana legislators are hoping to find a way to avoid the higher business taxes and fees that could kick in next year to replenish the state unemployment insurance trust fund, The Center Square reports.

Employers pay taxes to support the fund that pays for unemployment benefits. When it falls below $100 million, Louisiana law mandates that the Louisiana Workforce Commission impose a surtax on businesses of up to 30% on taxable payroll.

The fund, which contained more than $1 billion before the COVID-19 pandemic began, now stands at about $99 million, LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie said Friday. The commission has started the process to borrow money from the federal government to pay legally required benefits and expects to have access to up to $200 million around Oct. 1.

The cost and benefit changes wouldn’t kick in until next year, Dejoie says, speaking to the Legislature’s joint budget committee. House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma, says he has asked staff to look at options to offset the new costs for businesses, possibly with a bond issue.

Dejoie says her staff has reached out to other states to see how they are dealing with the issue, which is common nationwide. Some are using federal CARES Act dollars to replenish their funds, though Louisiana already has allocated the $1.8 billion it received for government and small-business expenses related to COVID-19 and to make one-time “hazard” payments to frontline workers, and there may not be any money left over.

State officials were hoping the federal government would help states shore up their funds through an additional COVID-19 relief package that Congress, so far, has not delivered. Read the full story.