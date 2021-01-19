State health officer warns vaccine providers: Don’t show favoritism

Louisiana’s chief public health officer today warned hospitals, pharmacies and clinics that they should not be steering their coronavirus vaccine doses solely to their own patients, saying the state has received reports of such favoritism.

Dr. Joe Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health sent a memo to vaccine providers cautioning that anyone discriminating in favor of their patients—and denying vaccine appointments to nonpatients—could face penalties.

“To the extent that such discrimination is occurring, it must immediately cease,” Kanter wrote to the health facilities. He reminded coronavirus vaccine providers that they “are subject to after-action audits, and adverse action could be considered if improper discrimination by a provider is determined to have occurred.”

The vaccine providers could face financial penalties, limits on future vaccine allocations, legal actions or other responses if found continuing to discriminate, said health department spokesperson Aly Neel. The state has control over licensing of health facilities and steers billions of dollars, through the Medicaid program and other health initiatives, to hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in Louisiana are available to health care employees; EMS workers; firefighters; people with kidney failure; anyone age 70 and older; people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community- or home-based services and their providers; and people who live and work at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

About 850,000 people out of Louisiana’s 4.6 million residents fall into the current vaccine eligibility categories, according to Edwards administration estimates. More than 170,000 people have received at least the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to the latest data from the state health department. Read the full story.