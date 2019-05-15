State graduation rate up overall and among African Americans

Louisiana’s four-year high school graduation rate has surpassed 80% for the first time. And the graduation rate for African American students in the state has—for the first time—surpassed the national average, according to a report from the department of education.

That news was met with applause during a Wednesday news conference by education officials on the steps of the state Capitol. Louisiana Education Department figures show an overall graduation rate for 2018 of 81.4%. That’s up from 78.2% in 2017.

Black students’ graduation rate jumped from just under 73% in 2017 to more than 78% last year. The most recent national average is 77.8%.

The figures also show more Louisiana graduates earning early college credit or industry career credentials. And, more qualified for higher education aid. Read the full story.