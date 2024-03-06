Startups to icons: This year’s Business Awards and Hall of Fame honorees

For four decades, Business Report has recognized the disruptors and visionaries shaping our region’s economic evolution through the annual Business Awards & Hall of Fame.

This year’s honorees, as selected by a community panel of judges, are no exception.

This year, you’ll immerse yourself in the inventive journeys of individuals such as Nanette Noland of The Powell Group and the late George A. Foster Jr. of Guaranty Corporation, whose legacies continue to inspire generations of innovators. Explore the strategic ingenuity of Perry Franklin of Franklin & Associates and the entrepreneurial spark of Jaime Glas Odom, better known as the Queen of Sparkles.

All of this year’s honorees will be celebrated at a special event March 20.

The Business Awards were launched in 1984 to pay tribute to remarkable individuals and companies in the Capital Region and celebrate their many accomplishments. In 1993, Business Report partnered with Junior Achievement to present the awards and added a Hall of Fame category to recognize those with a lifetime of achievement.

See Business Report’s latest cover package for stories about each of this year’s winners, and how they make Baton Rouge a better place to live and work.