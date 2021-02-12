Stantec awarded final professional services contract for LSU lakes project

Baton Rouge-based engineering consulting firm Stantec has been awarded a contract for flood risk reduction design services for the LSU lakes project, marking the fourth and final professional services contract in the effort to restore the six lakes surrounding the LSU campus.

Responsibilities will include hydrologic and soils data analysis, hydrologic model development, dredging methods and dredge modeling development, earthwork modeling, water quality enhancement and preparing a project construction and implementation plan.

This work will occur in coordination with the three consultants selected in December 2020: Sasaki, GeoEngineers and Fenstermaker.

The project management committee chose Stantec based on its response to a public request for proposals to initiate the restoration. Anchor QEA and G.E.C. also submitted responses for consideration.

The coalition that was formed to restore the lakes includes the state of Louisiana, the city of Baton Rouge and parish of East Baton Rouge, BREC, LSU and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, with a joint venture of Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS serving as project adviser.

The project is being implemented by University Lakes LLC, which was established by the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation. See the announcement from LSU.