Square 46 leasing space to Broome’s reelection campaign

Square 46, the Mid City mixed-use development formerly home to White Star Market, is leasing out office space to Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s reelection campaign.

Campaign spokesman Richard Carbo confirms staff and volunteers moved into a space—previously occupied by Board & Brush—in mid-July, using it as Broome’s campaign headquarters.

“The mayor wanted some kind of space that was centrally located and very visible to the public,” Carbo says, noting typical campaign office operations, such as phone banking, are being conducted with social distancing protocols.

Terms of the leasing arrangement could not be determined before this morning’s deadline, so it’s not immediately clear how long Broome’s campaign intends to occupy the building or how much it’s paying per square foot.

Developers Josh Hoffpauir, John Meek and David Faulk put Square 46 on the market late last year with an asking price of $5 million, and that was before the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, White Star has closed.

Whether the development will continue with the short-term leases remains to be seen. Real estate broker Ben Graham of Stirling Properties, who is handling the listing, did not respond to multiple requests for comment prior to publication.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the space was previously occupied by 3Tails Wine & Cheese, which continues to occupy Square 46. Daily Report regrets the error.