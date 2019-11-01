Square 46 converts apartments to condos, hitting market next week

Eight residential units at Square 46 on Government Street built as rental apartments have been legally converted into condominiums and will hit the market next week.

Jessica Antille with CJ Brown is marketing the residential units and says the decision to put the units on the market for sale was made a few months ago because of market demand.

Only one of the units was ever leased, she says, and that was to someone who operates a business in Square 46.

“There’s no new construction in Mid City for condominiums,” Antille says. “There’s nothing for sale.”

The units will go live on the market next week, starting at $250,000, although one is presold. The eight two-bedroom units are located on the second and third floors of the development, and each comes with two parking spots behind a gate.

Because they were planned as apartments, Antille says she has to rebrand them. A social media specialist has been hired and a drone shot is planned. In addition, Antille says a ribbon cutting is being planned with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and artists will be featured in the condos for White Light Night.