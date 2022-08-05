Speedy Eats signs $800M deal for first wave of automated pizza stations

Picnic Works today announced it has closed on an $800 million deal with Baton Rouge-based startup Speedy Eats to supply the first wave of Picnic Pizza Station orders.

Speedy Eats is a company that builds automated drive-thru or walk-up restaurant-in-a-box concepts that are meant to be placed indoors or outdoors and are open to anyone at any time of day or night.

The agreement allows Speedy Eats to install the Picnic Pizza Station’s technology in its self-contained restaurants where customers can purchase fresh pizzas at any time of day. Each automated, un-manned station can assemble and cook up to 100 pizzas in an hour.

The initial stations will be placed in the inaugural Speedy Eats automated kitchens, of which the company projects there will be 5,000 of in the U.S. in the next five years. The company plans to use a patent-pending design to allow takeout customers and third-party delivery services to access orders from their vehicles.

Speedy Eats also plans to open regional kitchen production centers that craft the food supplied to stations. Read the announcement.