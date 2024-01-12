Spanish Town café and market Belli announces it will close

Belli, a Spanish Town café and market that opened last summer in the historic former home of Capitol Grocery, will close its doors at the end of the month.

According to an Instagram post announcing the closure, there were “too many obstacles” for the concept to thrive in Spanish Town. At least one of those obstacles was the controversy surrounding Belli’s pursuit of a liquor license—a move that worried some in the neighborhood despite owner Kristen Guarisco’s insistence that she had no intention of selling anything stronger than wine at the store.

While Belli’s kitchen has already shut down for good, the store will remain open for baked goods, coffee and smoothies through Jan. 31. The building housing Belli dates back to 1914 and has changed hands many times over the years.

Guarisco, a health coach and certified yoga teacher, intends to continue following her passions in food, health and yoga going forward.

“I want to thank all of my customers for supporting me in my endeavors and vision for this place,” Guarisco writes in the closure announcement. “I love you all so very much and hope to see you around the neighborhood.”