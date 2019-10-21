Spanish Town apartment developers hope to break ground in 2020, despite delays

Despite repeated deferments with the Planning Commission, developers of a planned 122-unit apartment complex for families and veterans in Spanish Town on North 13th Street say they plan to break ground on the development in April.

The $22 million project, to be called Valencia Park, is being developed by the Renaissance Neighborhood Development Corporation, a subsidiary of Volunteers for America Southeast Louisiana. Vanessa Levine, RNDC development director, is aiming for construction to wrap up in May 2021.

The project’s application has been deferred several times since last December, as developers worked to align the complex’s number of parking spaces with the parish zoning code.

To close the gap, Levine says they plan to add spaces along N. 14th and Gayosa streets a measure that was approved by the Metro Council in August.

A SPUD application for the development was supposed to be considered by the Planning Commission today, but the application was withdrawn earlier this month, Levine says, at the request of the Planning Department. Levine plans to resubmit the plans for December’s meeting.

Levine says the project itself has not been pushed back, even as the project continues to lack Planning Commission approval.

“We’re moving forward with architecture and financial planning,” Levine says. “This isn’t a delay for us.”