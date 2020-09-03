Southfin expanding again with new Siegen Lane restaurant

Southfin Southern Poke is expanding with a new restaurant planned for Siegen Lane.

The restaurant will be located in the Siegen Professional Plaza retail center, next to Burger Smith. The suite was formerly occupied by Sweet Rolls, an ice cream shop that closed earlier this year.

Southfin, Baton Rouge’s first poke restaurant, was opened on Perkins Road in early 2017 by Stephen Hightower and Trey Williams, who also owned City Pork. In Aug. 2017, the pair parted ways and divided their holdings, with Hightower keeping the City Pork restaurants and Williams retaining Southfin.

Following the split, Southfin went through a period of rapid growth, with Williams opening new restaurants on Corporate Boulevard and in Lafayette. Both locations have since closed, with the Corporate Boulevard location shutting down in 2019 and the Lafayette restaurant closing earlier this year.

Williams was unable to be reached for more information before this morning’s deadline.