Southern University System leader seeks closure of funding gap with LSU

Southern University System leader seeks closure of funding gap with LSUThe leader of the Southern University System is asking the Legislature to address a funding disparity between the state’s historically Black and primarily white land grant universities that exceeds $1 billion, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The gap was brought to the forefront of higher education funding discussions last year when the White House sent a letter to 16 governors, including then-Gov. John Bel Edwards, whose states have historically shortchanged their Black land grant universities.

The Biden administration found Louisiana had funded Southern University more than $1 billion less compared with LSU. LSU did not admit Black students until the 1960s.

“I would ask this body to take action this year to immediately begin addressing that by increasing our base funding significantly and by addressing our physical needs,” Southern University System President Dennis Shields said before the Louisiana House Appropriations Committee at a meeting Wednesday, where members were reviewing Gov. Jeff Landry’s budget proposal.

In an interview, Shields said he has had conversations with Landry in which the governor acknowledged the disparate funding and told Shields he would like to address it.

A spokesperson for Landry has not responded to a request for comment regarding how the governor intends to handle the disparity.

