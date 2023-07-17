Southern seeks business partners while preparing to launch major capital campaign

Southern University is putting more effort into looking for new opportunities to partner with the private sector on specific projects, says Dennis Shields, who leads the university system and the flagship campus.

Southern also is planning to launch a “transformative capital campaign” within the next 10 months, Shields told the Baton Rouge Press Club today. He declined to state a target dollar amount, but says it will likely be the largest fundraising effort ever for a historically Black college or university.

While state lawmakers have increased spending on higher education as the state’s fiscal picture has improved, there is not enough recurring state funding to support the ambitious goals the Board of Regents that governs higher ed has set, he suggests, so universities need to boost their revenue sources other than tax dollars and tuition.

Federal grants and contracts also are important for Southern’s revenue growth. Shields says he is developing a “federal relations function that is much more engaged with our elected officials and federal agencies,” adding that Southern grads employed in various federal agencies can help point out the opportunities.





