Some see potential in a Florida Boulevard rebirth

While Florida Boulevard faces considerable challenges, including vacant and blighted properties, below-market lease rates, unfavorable demographics, and outdated zoning codes that stymie smart growth and encourage sprawl, not everyone is pessimistic about the 20-mile thoroughfare.

As Business Report covers in a story that’s part of its recent cover package, several real estate brokers see potential where others see mostly used tire and check-cashing stores. It’s these people who believe there are opportunities along Florida Boulevard for investors and tenants alike—even without a major land-use plan for redevelopment.

Among them is Andy McCall, a principal of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, who recently acquired one of Florida Boulevard’s biggest eyesores—the former Borden’s Dairy headquarters building just west of the Foster Drive intersection.

Justin Langlois, a commercial broker with Stirling Properties, also describes himself as a fan of Florida. The key, he says, is to find the right users.

“There is functional obsolescence everywhere,” he says. “But there are well-built buildings on Florida and you’ve seen some redevelopment. I think you’ll see more.”

