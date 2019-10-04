Smalls Sliders serves simple burgers for a quick workday lunch  

Smalls Sliders is not your average fast-food joint. Located on the corner of Nicholson and East Boyd drives, the bright orange burger restaurant designed from repurposed shipping containers makes simplicity look cool. Smalls Sliders, partly owned by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar co-founder Brandon Landry, officially opened Sept. 13.

The restaurant has a laid-back, sporty vibe. Customers can order burgers, shakes and fries through the walk-up window or drive-thru. The sunny outdoor seating area has bright green turf and string lights overhead. It’s already become a go-to spot for a quick bite during the lunch break or before tailgating at LSU, owner Jacob Dugas says.

With this new concept, less is more. The menu has four main slider combos (with one, two, three or four sliders) that come with fries and a drink. You can also order vanilla and chocolate milkshakes, children’s options and party packs. Each slider comes with a beef patty, cheese, ketchup and pickle slices. The cooked-to-order patties are served on buttery buns made by Twin’s Burgers and Sweets in Lafayette.

While the burgers are small in size, they are packed with flavor. The well-marinated patties paired with buttery buns and melted cheese result in addictive, mouthwateringly good burgers. For an added bonus, the burger joint has spicy queso by Chef John Folse and a fishy “special sauce” to dip the made-to-order lightly salted fries in.

This story originally appeared in 225 magazine. Subscribe to the free 225 Dine e-newsletter here to keep up with Baton Rouge food and events.