Small businesses attempting to hire but US labor market remains weak

The National Federation for Independent Business’ monthly jobs report shows that over half (51%) of small business owners reported hiring or trying to hire in July.

Forty-four percent—86% of those hiring or trying to hire—reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill, up 1 percentage point from June. Fifty-two percent of construction firms reported few or no qualified applicants and 37% cited the shortage of qualified labor as their top business problem.

NFIB State Director Dawn Starns says in a prepared statement that Louisiana’s week-over-week drop in initial unemployment claims suggests more employers are hiring as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 shutdown.

However, Starns says the state’s dwindling unemployment trust fund remains a cause for concern. “If the balance continues to shrink, there’s a real chance that the state will raise taxes on employers to replenish it, and that would make it even harder for small businesses to recover economically from the pandemic,” Starns says.

Seasonally adjusted, a net 15% of small business owners nationwide reported raising compensation, and a net 14% plan to do so in the coming months. Eight percent of owners cited labor costs as their top problem. State-specific data is unavailable.

Seasonally adjusted, 30% of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down 2 points from June’s reading. Click here to view the full report.