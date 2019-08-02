Sixty-two lot residential development in the works for Ben Hur Road

More residential construction could be coming to a hot spot near the LSU campus with a planned 62-lot residential development with semi-detached houses at the corner of Ben Hur Road and Nicholson Drive.

Mickey Robertson with MR Engineering & Survey submitted the final development plans—as well as a request to have the 6.66-acre property rezoned from office to compact neighborhood—to the Planning Commission in early July.

The items are slated to be considered by the commission at its August meeting. Robertson was unable to be reached this afternoon for more information.

Hunter “Terry” White III, a co-owner of Brennan’s in New Orleans, is listed as the owner of the property through University PUD LLC. White was unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline, and the CFO for his company Jeremy Trouant, who’s contact information is also listed on the plans, says they don’t have any plans for residential developments in the area.

“This could be another entity we have done business with in the past,” says Trouant.

Unknown is whether there’s a purchase agreement for the property, says a Planning Commission spokesperson, which could explain the discrepancy.