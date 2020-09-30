Signs indicate housing market boom could last for years  

Even after reaching all-time high average prices and sales numbers not seen since the height of the 2000s boom, the housing market still has lots of room to run, experts say.

While there were fears in late 2019 and early this year that price levels had outpaced income growth and become unsustainable, record-low mortgage rates and promises by the Fed to keep U.S. interest rates at zero through at least 2023 have lit a new fire under the market, Axios reports.

Existing home prices hit a record high average of $310,600, up 11.4% year over year, and the overall U.S. home price average was a record $319,178 in August, a 13% gain over 2019.

New homes sales broke the 1 million mark for the first time since 2006 last month, rising 43.2% from last year and 4.8% from July.

Outside of the low rates, there are a few other factors that could buoy the housing market for years to come, says Jonathan Woloshin, head of U.S. real estate at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Older millennials, a historically large generation, are reaching their late 30s—an important marker, as there has been a persistent 20 percentage point gap between the percentage of homeowners under 35 and those 35–44. On top of a new crop of buyers, homebuilders have been slow to erect new housing since the global financial crisis, limiting supply. Additionally, there’s been a trend of people moving from big metros into lower-cost suburban areas. Read the full story.