Shuttered Barcadia building up for rezoning

The owners of the building that formerly housed Barcadia, the arcade bar near LSU’s North Gates that closed earlier this summer, are asking the Planning Commission to rezone the property.

Local developers Edward Rotenberg and Hank Saurage IV applied last month to have the roughly-half acre property on Highland Road rezoned from heavy commercial to bar and lounge use. The property was operating under two separate zonings and the owners filed the request so that it may have a “unified use for future expansion,” according to the application. Rotenberg, whose signature appears on the application, was unable to be reached before this morning’s deadline for more information.

The Planning Commission is expected to consider the rezoning at its September meeting.

Barcadia abruptly shut down sometime in May, according to WAFB-TV, after opening in early 2016. Before Barcadia, the building on Highland Road was previously occupied by Serranos Salsa Company.