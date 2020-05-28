Shipping container retail center opening on Florida Boulevard this summer

Baton Rouge’s first shipping container restaurant and retail center Millennial Park is gearing up to open this summer.

The development’s first tenants were supposed to be open by now, according to developer Cameron Jackson, but the emergence of the novel coronavirus extended the development’s timeline. Now that offices are reopening, Jackson says he’s just waiting for final operating permits and an inspection to open his Millennial Park.

“Permitting took longer than expected,” Jackson says. “We’re hoping to open soon.”

The development will be heavily restaurant based, with several health-conscience food vendors lined up for the first phase. Among the businesses are Jive Turkey, a smoked turkey restaurant; Green Acres, a build-your-own salad and pasta eatery, and a Jamaican restaurant.

Jackson’s plans for future phases of Millennial Park include a daiquiri shop, boutiques, a barbecue restaurant, and possibly a tattoo shop.

“Government Street has been taking off and it looks amazing,” Jackson says. “I want to bring that same energy onto Florida Boulevard.”