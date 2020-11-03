Shintech files advance notices for ITEP

Shintech has filed three advance notices with Louisiana Economic Development regarding several multimillion-dollar projects.

The chemical manufacturer’s notices seek to take advantage of the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program for the company’s properties in Plaquemine and White Castle in Iberville Parish and Addis in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The three properties appear to be going through the same construction work, which consists of reliability improvements, process modifications for safety, and expansion of packaging capabilities, according to the projects’ descriptions.

Some $15 million in investment is expected to be pumped into the Plaquemine facility, $2 million into Addis and $1 million into White Castle. None of the projects is expected to create additional permanent jobs.