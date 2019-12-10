Shamrock Marine expanding, plans to have day passenger boat

Marine transportation company Shamrock Marine is expanding, with plans including a new 430-foot dock on the Mississippi River and a day passenger boat.

Half of the dock will arrive at Shamrock Marine’s corporate office on River Road, where the dock will be installed within the next 60 days, founder Duncan Armentor announced at this morning’s Downtown Development District Board of Commissioner’s meeting. The second half of the dock will arrive about a month after the first.

Armentor says he initiated the expansion to provide additional space for docking to clients and that the expansion has gotten the attention of the passenger boat companies that stop in Baton Rouge, who will use the dock as well.

Armentor also intends to buy a day passenger boat to dock in Baton Rouge before the end of the year. The boat, to be called Queen of Baton Rouge, will provide day trips along the Mississippi River.

“Baton Rouge is growing,” Armentor says. “Baton Rouge needs a statement piece like this.”

He’s currently courting three boats to possibly become the Queen of Baton Rouge, which will have capacity for around 149 passengers.