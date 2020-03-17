Several locally owned retailers staying open for now 

Though the latest set of state regulations designed to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus applies to bars, casinos, gyms and restaurant dining rooms, retail establishments—even those considered nonessential—are allowed to stay open, at least for now.

Not all are choosing to do so. Many national retailers are taking their cues from the corporate offices and shuttering all brick-and-mortar locations. That means stores like Jos. A. Bank in the Mall of Louisiana, Men’s Wearhouse in Bluebonnet Parc Shopping Center and the perennially popular Lululemon location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center are closed for the foreseeable future, though they are using social media to drive shoppers to their websites.

Several locally owned retailers, however, are hoping to keep the doors open as long as possible. Women’s apparel retailer RussoRoss is open for business today, as are the other small shops in the Jefferson Center on Jefferson Highway, including Custom Linens, Diamond Distributors and Garden Nails and Spa.

Boutique owner Chris Russo Blackwood says her shop rarely has more than two or three customers at a time and that she believes they can maintain a safe distance. If forced to close by a broader, statewide mandate, she’s not sure how long she could hang on.

“Not long at all,” she says. “We operate on a super slim margin anyway and employ part-time ladies. But our overhead is fixed. Our orders for spring are already ordered and signed for. We haven’t paid for them but we can’t say never mind don’t send them. So we don’t really know what’s going to happen.”

Locally owned Capitol Cyclery is also open and has been doing a brisk business these past two days, particularly because kids are out of school and family members are repairing their bikes and even buying them new ones in anticipation of extended home stays.

Because Capitol Cyclery has six locations throughout the region and owns all of the real estate in which its stores are located, it’s in a better position to weather the inevitable downturn than many retailers, says store manager Clayton Weeks.

“But obviously, if we were forced to close for an extended period, we would lose many of our employees and I would hate for that to happen,” he says. “I wouldn’t want to let anyone go and they’re all very well trained.”

Some retailers have actually seen an uptick in business over the past few days. Harrison Paint on Perkins Road has seen paint sales soar. That’s likely because many DIYers are faced with potentially weeks of being shut in, so they plan to take advantage of the down time doing home improvement projects.

“Yesterday was our busiest day of the year,” says Harrison Paint associate Blake Gautreaux.

But even if they’ve seen a steady stream of customers so far this week, retailers are looking ahead to what they fear will be a brutal few months.

LaCour’s Carpet World had reams of flooring loaded on a truck Monday, ready to install at the local offices of a national client, when the company’s corporate office nixed all outside vendors at company facilities.

“So I had the material on the truck, and the unfortunate thing is the installer doesn’t get paid because he couldn’t do the installation and now I’m stuck with the material,” says Dave LaCour. “So how do you deal with something like this played out over an extended period? Even if you have to lay off an employee, that doesn’t cover the insurance, the mortgage payment on the building, garbage, internet, fixed expenses, so I hate to think what would happen if this goes on too long.”

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community.