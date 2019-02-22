Serop’s Express opening new location on College Drive

Serop’s Express is planning to open a new location at the intersection of College Drive and Bawell Street, across from the Waffle House.

The 2,150-square-foot restaurant will be similar to the Serop’s Express on Jefferson Highway that opened in 2016, says broker Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate. Salco Construction will handle design-build of the restaurant.

Serop’s recently bought the 25,000-square-foot lot from Racetrac Petroleum for some $500,000, according to Hebert, who represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction. An adjacent lot is still available for a built-to-suit tenant.

Hebert says the location was ideal for the eatery because it’s between both residential neighborhoods and the interstate.

“It’s all about the rooftops,” Hebert says.

When approached for more information, the business deferred comment until next week. A representative from Salco Construction was unable to be reached for information regarding the project’s timeline before this afternoon’s deadline.