Serop’s Express opening College Drive location Monday

Serop’s Express is opening its newest location Monday, at the intersection of College Drive and Balwell Street, across from the Waffle House.

The spot gives Baton Rouge six Serop’s Express restaurants, in addition to two locations of the full-service Serop’s Cafe. Founder Vasken Kaltakdjian and his family opened the first Serop’s Cafe in Baton Rouge in 1979, introducing Greek and Lebanese cuisine to the market.

“This will complete geographically where Serop’s needs to be in Baton Rouge, and completed our surge and expansion plans here,” Kaltakdjian says. “With so many restaurants serving Greek and Lebanese food now, with this location, we’re dominating the city with Serops.”

The 2,255-square-foot space—built-to-suit by SALCO Construction—closely mirrors the chain’s three-year-old Jefferson Highway prototype location.

“When you’re in the drive-thru restaurant business, traffic patterns are everything,” says broker Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, which selected the site.

Serop’s bought the 25,000-square-foot lot from Racetrac Petroleum for some $500,000 earlier this year. An adjacent lot is still available for a built-to-suit tenant, says Hebert, ideally a nail salon, donut shop or other business that could occupy an up to 1,200-square-foot space, plus parking.

The fast food restaurant will operate seven days a week, from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.