Senators expect flood aid decision within weeks

Louisiana’s U.S. senators say they received a commitment today from the Trump administration to decide in two weeks whether to change regulations that have kept thousands of flood victims from receiving federal aid.

But Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy don’t know if they’ll get the decision they want, to start millions of dollars flowing to homeowners. Both pledged to continue seeking to free up the recovery aid sitting inaccessible for two years, if they don’t get the decision they want.

The two Republican senators met Tuesday with Russ Vought, acting director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson to hash out the issue.

“If the bureaucracy lacks common sense in their interpretation, we will continue to fight this,” Cassidy said in a statement.

Kennedy told reporters if the federal officials block the aid to flood victims, “then I’m going to see the president of the United States.”

As many as 6,000 Louisiana residents who took out or requested loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration after massive flooding in Louisiana in 2016 have been unable to access a federally financed disaster grant program. Receipt of both a disaster loan and grant was deemed a prohibited duplication of federal benefits. Read the full story.