Senate bill would dismantle Louisiana’s hemp industry

After accidentally legalizing consumable hemp two years ago, lawmakers are working on a proposal to dismantle the industry in Louisiana, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Senate Bill 237, sponsored by Sen. Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport, would make it illegal to manufacture or sell products that contain any amount of tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive compound in cannabis called THC, unless they are licensed medical marijuana products. That proposal cleared the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice in a 7-5 vote on Tuesday.

Two years ago, the state Legislature OK’d hemp edibles with limited amounts of delta-9 THC, with some lawmakers saying they only supported the measure based on then-House Speaker Clay Schexnayder’s claim that it would take “tractor-trailer loads” of the stuff to get high.

The House committee members heard Tuesday from several business owners who testified that the bill would effectively destroy the consumable hemp industry and kill jobs. There are more than 2,000 licensed hemp businesses in Louisiana, according to the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

Read the full story.