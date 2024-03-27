Senate approves second majority-Black seat for Supreme Court

Under new district boundaries approved by the Louisiana Senate on Tuesday, Black judges would be favored to win two seats on the state Supreme Court, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The proposed map from Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, closely resembles a version rejected by a Senate committee during last month’s special session on crime.

The map creates a second majority-Black district, mostly at the expense of existing majority-white districts in north Louisiana.

Sen. Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport, expressed support for the inclusion of a Black justice on the state Supreme Court, but he opposed the division of his home Caddo Parish into two districts as proposed by Fields’ map. Pressly made two unsuccessful attempts to amend the legislation in order to address the issue.

Pressly had submitted his own map aiming to establish a northwest Louisiana district, but he chose not to bring it up for a vote following the approval of Fields’ bill. Sen. Greg Miller, R-Norco, also withdrew his proposed map from the Senate schedule.

