See why Louisiana still ranks as one of the worst states for women

Louisiana women continue to face bleak circumstances on nearly every front from poverty to life expectancy to education, reports USA Today network.

The latest WalletHub study, released Monday, ranks Louisiana 50th among states and the District of Columbia as best places for women, ahead of only Oklahoma.

Among the 25 metrics considered by WalletHub, Louisiana ranked 39th in median earnings, 34th for unemployment rate, 50th for poverty, and 30th for high school graduation rate.

“Women in the U.S. still face a lot of adversity, so living in the right state can greatly impact their quality of life,” says WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe in a statement. “The best states for women provide equitable economic conditions, encourage robust political participation, have quality health care, and ensure safety for the women who reside there.”

