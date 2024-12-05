See who won this year’s BizTech Challenge

A pair of Grambling State University students were selected for a $15,000 investment from Nexus Louisiana for the annual BizTech Challenge.

Their company, ISHARA―a gamified recycling solution that integrates smart machines in high-traffic areas―took first place.

The approach aims to make recycling more accessible and engaging, creating a culture of environmental responsibility.

“This is motivation to us. It means that our idea is feasible, possible and it solves a problem,” the ISHARA team said in a statement. “This is a good opportunity for us to invest in our business and continue to scale. With this win, we are looking to further develop our product and expand our team.”

The BizTech Challenge also awarded prizes to:

Blue Tree, representing Southern University, which is a platform that connects college student entrepreneurs with their peers and local consumers

Amber Accessories from Grambling, which offers safety solutions by embedding panic buttons into jewelry such as rings, earrings, and necklaces.