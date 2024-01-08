See where Louisiana ranks among best states for starting a business

North Dakota ranks as the top choice for launching a business in 2024, according to Forbes, which cites the state’s strong business climate, low cost of entry, and funding opportunities.

Forbes Advisor analyzed 18 key metrics across five categories to determine which states are the best and worst to start a business in this year.

Louisiana ranks 27th on the list, with low scores for economy, business costs and workforce. The state ranks higher in categories for its business climate and financial accessibility.

Vermont ranks as the worst state for starting a business. See the full article.