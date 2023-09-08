See where Baton Rouge ranks on a list of the best U.S. cities

Baton Rouge comes in at No. 89 on a new list that ranks the best U.S.cities with a population of more than 500,000.

The list, which measures factors that affect daily life, comes from an annual report conducted by WorldsBestCities.com and economic development consultant Resonance Consultancy.

The rankings factor in such things as walkability, recreational opportunities, job attraction, nightlife experiences, quality restaurants and overall culture, according to a press release from Visit Baton Rouge.

On the economic end, the report highlights the area’s $11 billion in recently announced industrial projects and the 30,000 jobs that come with it.

Baton Rouge joins other Southern cities in the top 100 including New Orleans at No. 22, Birmingham, Alabama, at No. 82, Little Rock, Arkansas, at No. 99, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, at No. 100. See the full rankings.