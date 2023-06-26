See what list ranks Louisiana at the top, and it’s a good thing

Louisiana has the top tech talent pipeline in the country, according to the annual rankings report from Business Facilities magazine, released today.

The state’s move up from second place in 2022 to the top spot recognizes an impressive and proactive focus on expanding the skilled tech workforce through programs that are quickly and effectively delivering results, writes Business Facilities.

“A bevy of tech-focused economic development initiatives and incentives, such as the Small Business Innovation and Research grant match program, have firmly established Louisiana as a standout state for tech companies across all sectors to develop or expand,” says Business Facilities editorial director Anne Cosgrove. “Meanwhile, investment into the Cyber Corridor in the northern part of the state are drawing academia, industry and government resources and supporting the demand for talent in cybersecurity. Backed by the full array of the state’s workforce programs, the tech talent pipeline in Louisiana has nowhere to go but up.”

Following Louisiana in the top five are Virginia, Massachusetts, California and Connecticut.

For several years, the magazine has ranked Louisiana Economic Development’s FastStart as the nation’s No. 1 workforce development program. This year, Louisiana dropped to second place for workforce development.

Taking the top spot this year is the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program instituted by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Notably, the program was launched under the purview of Stephen Moret, who helped Louisiana launch FastStart when he directed LED.

See the full report.