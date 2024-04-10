See what large subdivision is being proposed for Zachary 

Local developer Arthur Lancaster is proposing to build the Trivento Subdivision on Groom Road just west of Baker within the Zachary school district.

The developer is proposing to build the subdivision on the 346-acre tract, according to an application filed with the Planning Department.

The Planning Commission is expected to consider the subdivision plans at its May meeting.

Lancaster purchased the property from Kizer Enterprises Inc. and Showdown Properties LLC for $2.75 million in 2023.

DR Horton has been selected to build more than 900 single-family homes on the property, but the plans have raised concerns that the subdivision’s size would overload the school district and the fire department’s capacity.

The Planning Commission denied the development’s plans in August 2021, but a simple majority voted to approve revised plans for the subdivision in January 2022.

Lancaster also purchased a shopping center near the Amazon fulfillment center and the land for a townhome subdivision on Industriaplex Boulevard in 2022.