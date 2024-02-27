See what economists say is driving the nation’s economic rebound

Immigration was the key factor in driving the U.S. job market over the past year, reports The Washington Post, helping cement the country’s post-COVID economic rebound as the most robust in the world.

That momentum picked up aggressively over the past year. About 50% of the labor market’s growth between January 2023 and January 2024 came from foreign-born workers, according to an Economic Policy Institute analysis of federal data. And even before that, by the middle of 2022, the foreign-born labor force had grown so fast that it closed the labor force gap created by the pandemic, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

The surge in employment was ultimately key to solving unprecedented gaps in the economy that threatened the country’s ability to recover from prolonged shutdowns, according to economists and labor experts.

“Immigration has not slowed. It has just been absolutely astronomical,” says Pia Orrenius, vice president and senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. “And that’s been instrumental. You can’t grow like this with just the native workforce. It’s not possible.”

Despite its importance to economic growth, immigration remains a polarizing issue among Americans. A recent study from Gallup shows Americans are now citing immigration as the country’s top problem—above inflation and the economy.

Read the full story.





