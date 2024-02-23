See how many Louisiana borrowers have had their student loans forgiven

More than 2,000 Louisiana borrowers have had their student loans forgiven under the SAVE Plan, reports WVLA-TV.

The Biden administration announced this week that nearly 153,000 borrowers across the nation have had their loans canceled. Borrowers received an email Wednesday notifying them if their loans were forgiven.

In Louisiana, 2,160 people had $16.3 million in loans forgiven, according to the U.S. Department of Education. To qualify, borrowers had to be enrolled in the SAVE Plan, originally have taken out $12,000 or less for college and have been making payments for at least a decade.

The SAVE Plan was created after the Supreme Court overturned Biden’s first student loan debt cancellation plan. In total, $1.2 billion in student loans have been forgiven.

