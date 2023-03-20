See how LSU researchers are getting help cashing in on their inventions

Business skills have not traditionally been taught as part of a basic sciences curriculum at any level. And that has suited LSU chemistry professor John Pojman just fine.

“I never had any interest in business whatsoever,” he says.

And he’s not the only one. Among his colleagues in the chemistry department, which he chairs, Pojman says there is little experience with the business world.

However, that is beginning to change.

The National Science Foundation’s Innovation Corps program, or I-Corps, trains and assists faculty and students through the customer discovery process. In other words, when university-funded research produces a new invention, the I-Corps program helps shepherd the inventors through the process of performing market research, identifying potential customers, and forming a business.

In September, LSU was named an Innovation Corps Hub for the Southwest region by the National Science Foundation, which comes with $15 million in funding. For its part, LSU was awarded $1.75 million to fund its expanded mandate as a new I-Corps Hub.

