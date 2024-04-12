See how Louisiana ranks in economic competitiveness 

A report released this week ranked Louisiana last for economic competitiveness nationally and 31st for economic outlook, The Center Square reports.

The Virginia-based American Legislative Exchange Council ranked Louisiana 50th in the 17th edition of the Rich States, Poor States report based on economic conditions.

Although Louisiana is a right-to-work state and lacks a minimum wage, the report cites a need for tax reform, the state’s overly litigious legal climate, the state’s worker compensation costs and high sales tax burden as deterrents for economic growth.

