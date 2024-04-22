See how fast housing inventory is growing

The number of houses for sale in Louisiana has grown by 29%—among the highest in the nation—over the past year, Fast Company reports.

From March 2023 to March 2024, Louisiana’s growth is the eighth highest in the nation and ranks behind Southern peers like Texas, Mississippi and Alabama. Florida saw the starkest increase, with inventory levels growing 57% year-over-year.

Despite the growth, inventory levels are still significantly lower than what they were before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Compared to March 2019, Louisiana had 30% less homes for sale last month.

