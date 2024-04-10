See how commercial real estate is impacting the banking industry

California, an epicenter of last year’s regional-bank turmoil, is also at the forefront of the industry’s latest trouble spot: commercial real estate.

As Bloomberg reports, almost a third of California’s 127 registered banks have property debt above the 300% level, the most among US states.

Regulators and investors are closely watching lenders’ commercial real estate holdings as values tumble across the US, particularly for office and apartment buildings.

Banks, meanwhile, are getting tougher on delinquent borrowers. California commercial real estate foreclosure filings almost tripled in January from a year earlier, and about a fifth of those filings in 2023 came from banks.

