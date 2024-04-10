See how Baton Rouge weathered Wednesday’s storms

The Capital Region—along with most of southeast Louisiana—remains under a wind advisory from the National Weather Service until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening after storms battered the region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
While the worst of the storms have passed, the NWS says there is still a chance of thunderstorms developing through the afternoon with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.
- Winds more than 60 mph were reported in the Capital Region Wednesday morning. See a full list of wind readings and rainfall totals from WBRZ-TV.
- East and West Feliciana Parish schools will remain closed Thursday, the districts announced, after severe weather delivered damages and continuing power outages.
- Power has largely been restored to the Zachary and Baker communities after storms caused widespread outages Wednesday morning, though neighborhoods remain without power. As of 2:40 p.m., 5,215 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish reported outages. See the full Entergy outage map.
- The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is helping families trapped in their homes after severe weather hit the area on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said about eight to 10 families were trapped with trees on their homes. Read more from WVLA-TV.
- The National Weather Service is sending teams to St. Francisville and Slidell to inspect damages from suspected tornados from the morning’s storms, according to the agency’s Twitter. Their work is expected to continue through tomorrow.
- City-Parish garbage, recyclable and out-of-cart trash collection services were suspended today due to inclement weather, officials announced Wednesday afternoon. Any garbage bins, recyclable bins and out-of-cart trash that were not serviced Wednesday will be collected on their next regularly scheduled day, which is Saturday for garbage bins and next Wednesday for recyclable bins and out-of-cart trash.