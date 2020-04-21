Second round of PPP funding could go quicker than first

Banks are gearing up for a second round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program after the first round of cash dried up two weeks after the program’s launch.

Some $310 billion is expected to be allocated for PPP, a loan program designed to help small businesses keep employees. The program was allotted $349 billion for the first round.

While the replenished funds are a welcome sign for businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic and were locked out of the first round of funding, Inc. reports that the second round of funding may go quicker than the first because of the backlog of applications.

Jane Verret, president and CEO of Campus Federal Credit Union, says the credit union is ready to service the existing applications that remain unfunded and is still accepting new applications from current business members. The credit union has contacted all of its business members who have applied for the PPP, she says, to let them know if the application has been funded or is on hold.

“We understand how important these SBA funds are to our members,” Verret says.

Verret declined to share how many applications the lender sent in the first round or how much it expects to send in the second round.

The country has some 30 million small businesses, and the SBA has approved only 1.6 million PPP loans. It’s unclear how many businesses have applied thus far.

To help businesses in rural and economically distressed communities secure funding, Congress is also expected to devote $60 billion for smaller banks with $50 billion in assets or less.

Red River Bank CEO Blake Chatelain, Citizens Bank & Trust Senior Vice President Jim Purgeson and Capital One Baton Rouge Market President David Mullens were unable to be reached for comment before this morning’s deadline. Read the full report.