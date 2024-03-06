SEC set to vote on rules requiring companies to disclose climate risks

Wall Street’s top regulatory body meets Wednesday to vote on whether to adopt rules that would force public companies to disclose certain climate-related risks, Reuters reports.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aims to set a standard for how companies communicate with investors about greenhouse gas emissions, weather-related risks and how they are preparing for the transition to a low-carbon economy. The first-of-its-kind regulation was watered down after an earlier draft sparked two years of debate.

Companies and business groups sent thousands of comment letters in response to a draft proposed in 2022. Some raised the prospect of lawsuits, alleging the requirements would be too expensive to meet and went beyond the SEC’s mandate.

In its final version, the rule drops a previous proposal to ask larger companies to gather and report data on planet-warming emissions from suppliers and end-users of their products, known as Scope 3 emissions, in some circumstances.

Especially relevant to Louisiana, companies will also be asked to add a note to their financial statements detailing costs stemming from severe weather events like hurricanes and wildfires.

Read the full story.