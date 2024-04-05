SEC pauses controversial climate rule amid legal challenges

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is pausing implementation of its new climate disclosure rule while it defends the regulation in court.

Wall Street’s top regulator voted in March on the final rule, which requires some public companies in the U.S. to report their greenhouse gas emissions and climate risks. The measure faced legal challenges almost immediately.

The SEC said Thursday it had stayed the rule in part to avoid regulatory uncertainty for companies that might have been subject to the rule while litigation against it proceeds. The rule is pending review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

The rule adopted in early March was watered down from what the nation’s top financial regulator had proposed two years ago, after it faced lobbying and criticism from business and trade groups and Republican-led states that argued the SEC had overstepped its mandate. But that didn’t stave off lawsuits. After the final rule was approved, environmental groups including the Sierra Club also sued, saying the SEC’s weakened rule did not go far enough.

The SEC says it would continue “vigorously defending” the validity of its climate rule and believes that it had acted within its authority to require disclosures important to investors. A stay would “allow the court of appeals to focus on deciding the merits,” the SEC says in a statement.

