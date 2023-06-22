Scheffy Construction is moving its headquarters to Wrenwood Office Park

General contracting company Scheffy Construction has signed a lease for space in the Wrenwood Office Park, less than a mile away from the company’s current location on Jefferson Highway.

Elifin Realty’s Fabian Edwards and George Bonvillain brokered the lease on behalf of Sheffy, and Edwards says the company plans to make the new space its headquarters. The general contractor is in the process of “touching up” the office with some small cosmetic changes before making the move.

Founded in 2014 by President and CEO Robert Sheffy, the general contracting company focuses on residential construction, complex renovations, commercial construction and infill land development. The company could not be reached for comment by this morning’s deadline.

Will Champney of NAI Latter & Blum represented the office park in the lease.